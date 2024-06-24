Volunteers Sought For Running Events

A couple of Salina’s premiere running events, the Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk and Salina Crossroads Marathon, are looking for volunteers as both races aim for record-breaking participation numbers.

Organizers say the Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk on Saturday, September 21st will need approximately 120 volunteers while the Salina Crossroads Marathon on Saturday, November 2nd, will need over 300 volunteers for this year’s race.

“One of the goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon is to partner with and increase participation in our local fun run events” said Co-Race Director Daniel Craig. “Salina has many great races including the Love, Chloe Family Fun Run, Smoky Hill River Run, Run for the Hills 5K & Fun Run, CKF Family Fun Run, Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk, Salina Crossroads Marathon, and the Frosty Fun Runs. The Love, Chloe Family Fun Run and Smoky Hill River Run both had significant increases in participation from last year and we hope the summer and fall races in Salina will have that same success.”

Gold Standard Races

The Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk and Salina Crossroads Marathon are “Gold Standard” races meaning they provide 100% of the race entry fees to a cause. The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supports cancer patients at Tammy Walker Cancer Center while the Salina Crossroads Marathon provides the race entry fees to five youth sports organizations: Salina Burn Track & Field Club, Salina Family YMCA, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, Kansas Youth Sports, and USD 305 School Marathon.

Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk

The ninth annual Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk is Saturday, September 21 at Tammy Walker Cancer Center. In addition to the USATF Certified 5K, this year there is a new 1-Mile Fun Run. 100% of the race entry fees go to support programs for cancer patients including the patient meal program, free hats, wigs, scarves, and head coverings, transportation assistance, and Morrison House. Registration is $25.00 (12 and older) and $10.00 (11 and younger). Register at feforacure.com. The Fe for A Cure has set a goal of becoming the second race in Salina to have 1000 registered participants and has a new start time of 8:00a.m. “Cancer has touched us all in some way. Fe for a Cure not only raises funds to help those in the midst of their battle but also gives us the opportunity to show our support for cancer patients and their families,” said Marla McElderry, Executive Director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

Salina Crossroads Marathon

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is Saturday, November 2. There are 3800 runners from all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, and Denmark registered for the seven family friendly events that include a marathon, half marathon, 5K walk, 5K run, 1/2 mile kid’s fun run, half marathon relay, and marathon relay. 100% of race entries go to youth sports and the event created more than $1 million in visitor economic impact in 2023. Register at https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/. Select “no race shirt” during registration) and get a $10.00-$20.00 discount as a thank you for helping keep race costs down. “This event has truly been embraced by the entire community,” said Salina Crossroads Marathon Treasurer and Co-Race Director Andrew Manley. “From the City of Salina, local law enforcement, our 50+ sponsors including Vortex and Schwan’s, 200+ volunteers, and runners; everyone has stepped up to put on a world class event. Visiting runners can tell when a community has buy-in, and Salina is all-in.”

USATF Certified Races Bring Runners to the Community

Being USATF Certified means that the course has been accurately measured (multiple times) by an approved USATF Certifier to ensure the distance. Many runners like to compare performances run on different courses, and such comparisons are difficult if course distances are not reliable. You cannot truly establish a personal best if the course distance is not accurate. The 2022 Fe for A Cure 5K Race/Walk was the first ever USATF Certified event held in Salina. The Salina Crossroads Marathon was also certified in 2022 and currently has three certified events: 5K, half marathon, and marathon. Being USATF Certified is a great way to bring runners from other communities to Salina. In 2023, the Fe for A Cure had 228 registered participants from outside of Salina (791 total registered participants) and the Salina Crossroads Marathon had an estimated $1.02 million visitor economic impact.

How Do I Volunteer?

Volunteer forms for Fe for A Cure are available by emailing Daniel Craig at [email protected]. Volunteers are needed along the course to help block entrances and exits, provide pedestrians/runners with course direction, and encourage participants along the course. Volunteers are also needed to help with registration and event setup. Volunteers will receive a volunteer shirt and instructions/contact information for key race personnel. Most volunteer shifts are two hours or less and volunteers are welcome to enjoy the great food provided by Salina Regional Food Services after their shift is complete.

Volunteers can sign up for the Salina Crossroads Marathon at https://salinacrossroadsmarathon.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=81121. Volunteer needs include course monitors, finish line and festival, and packet pickup. Course Monitors will ensure safety along the run course by assisting traffic across intersections, providing pedestrians/runners with course direction, and encouraging participants along the course. Festival volunteers will be placed in various areas around the finish line area and assist with the removal of timing chips, handing out participant finisher medals, distributing participant food/beverage items, and cleaning & maintaining a green event. There are shifts on Friday (Nov 1) from 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m. and Saturday morning (Nov 2) starting at 6:00a.m. for packet pickup that includes assigning runners their bib number and getting them their race shirt.