Volunteers Needed to “Stamp Out Hunger”

It was a party of sorts at the Salina Post Office on Friday – Meridian Media’s Hannah Holt was on hand to pass out donuts, hotdogs and the blue bags designed to hold food donations.

It’s a heavy lift coming up this Saturday for area letter carriers – and they’re happy to do it as they plan to collect over 20,000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Salina letter carries will join a nationwide effort on Saturday to “Stamp Out Hunger” as they gather donations to fill the shelves at food pantries and shelters.

Karen Couch, Executive Director at the Salina Emergency Food Bank tells KSAL News they have all the logistics ironed out.

According to Amy Banks with the USPS, volunteer help is needed for the county wide effort.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/amy-banks-food.mp3

Drivers and Helpers – throughout Salina

Lifters and Sifters – at the post office

Movers – from the post office to the food bank

Sorters – at the food bank

To volunteer contact the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank by calling 785-827-7111 or email Karen Couch at