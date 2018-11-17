Volunteers Needed For Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salina Salvation Army is planning a Thanksgiving dinner for several thousand of their closest friends, and needs a little help.

The organization will again host a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers tell KSAL News they could still use volunteers to help with the event.

The free meal this year will again be at Applebee’s on South 9th Street in Salina. The meal will include turkey with all the trimmings.

Captain Lynn Lopez from the Salvation Army tells KSAL News that the event wouldn’t be possible without a lot of volunteer help. She says that staff at Applebee’s, the Salina Country Club, and the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis all provide support.

They will prepare 60 turkeys for the event, which is free, and open to anyone in the community.

Lopez says all of the food has been donated. What they need now are volunteers to do things like serve. Anyone wishing to help out by volunteering can contact the Salina Salvation Army at 785-823-2251.

The Salvation Army free Thanksgiving dinner at Applebee’s in Salina will be from noon until 2:00 on Thanksgiving Day.