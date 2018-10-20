Volunteers Help With Fall Fix-Up Effort

Volunteers gathered Saturday morning for a labor of love. They gathered to help make Salina a better place to live.
People of all ages rolled up their sleeves and tackled a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.
The projects include:
- Clean-up of sculptures
- Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel
- Building 5 porches, landscaping
- Medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District
- Clean-up in parking lots and alleys in Salina Downtown
- Planting tulips at the Salina Innovation Center located in the Masonic Temple
- Demolition before the remodel in a house for Ashby House
- Painting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Dev. Ctr.
The Fall Fix-Up was coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation.