Volunteers Help With Fall Fix-Up Effort

KSAL StaffOctober 20, 2018

Volunteers gathered Saturday morning for a labor of love. They gathered to help make Salina a better place to live.

People of all ages rolled up their sleeves and tackled a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

The projects include:

  • Clean-up of sculptures
  • Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel
  • Building 5 porches, landscaping
  • Medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District
  • Clean-up in parking lots and alleys in Salina Downtown
  • Planting tulips at the Salina Innovation Center located in the Masonic Temple
  • Demolition before the remodel in a house for Ashby House
  • Painting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Dev. Ctr.

The Fall Fix-Up was coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation.

 

October 20, 2018

