Viva La Rodeo

A couple from France are excited to experience some real Americana in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Philippe Clauzel and Catherine Martin took a break from the Summer Olympics in France to embark on a three-month North American road trip. After visiting iconic destinations like Niagara Falls, Seattle, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, Yellowstone, and other tourist hotspots, they made their way to Abilene.

On Monday, they visited the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, where they eagerly purchased tickets to attend the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. Their meticulously planned itinerary reflects their desire to experience as much as possible during their adventure.

The rodeo will be held July 30-August 2, with shows each night at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 4-10) are $8.