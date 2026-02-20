Viva La Morenita!

Well-wishers gathered Friday morning to help a family-owned Salina restaurant celebrate its one year anniversary. A luncheon celebration included a ribbon-cutting with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Bluecoats, the organization’s team of volunteers who serve as the official ambassadors for the Chamber and the local business community.

The Reyes family opened La Morenita Mexican Restaurant, located at 640 Westport Blvd in Salina, in January of 2025.

The family is all-in with La Morenita. They relocated to Salina from Ellsworth, and together the five of them built the restaurant.

The family tells KSAL News the building, which is the former location of Gutierrez Mexican Restaurant, had been vacant for a period of time. They renovated the interior prior to opening.

La Morenita, which is open seven days a week, cooks up authentic Mexican food, and features daily meal and drink specials.