Visitor Restrictions Removed at Salina Hospital

John BerggrenMarch 13, 2018

Visitor restrictions at the hospital in Salina have been lifted.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, due to a recent decline in influenza activity it is lifting its visitor restrictions put in place January 12 to protect patients, visitors and employees from the spread of influenza. Visitors had been limited to immediate family members and clergy only. Infants and small children were discouraged from visiting.

While the hospital is returning to its normal visitor guidelines, there are still cases of influenza and influenza-like illness within the region.

The hospital requests anyone feeling ill or having any signs or symptoms of influenza not visit patients. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, muscle aches or fatigue. Any visitor who is noted to have influenza-like symptoms will be given a mask and asked to leave the facility.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

