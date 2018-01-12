Salina, KS

Visitor Restrictions Implemented at Salina Regional Health Center

John BerggrenJanuary 12, 2018

In an effort to protect its patients, visitors and employees during influenza season, Salina Regional Health Center implemented visitor restrictions effective until further notice. The following restrictions apply:

– DO NOT visit if you are ill or have any signs and symptoms of influenza (cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue).
Immediate family members only. Infants/small children are discouraged from visiting.
Persons with compromised immune systems or pulmonary complications should visit only if absolutely necessary.
Any visitor noted to have influenza-like symptoms will be given a mask and asked to leave the facility.
In the Birth Center, visitors should be immediate family only. Siblings that are not showing signs of illness will be allowed to visit.
Compassionate exceptions to these restrictions may be warranted and will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Visitors are asked to wash their hands often, before entering a patient room and prior to leaving the facility. Sinks with soap and waterless hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout

