Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 31 °

Visitor Restriction Lifted at Abilene Hospital

Todd PittengerApril 18, 2018

Visitor restrictions at the hospital in Abilene have been lifted.

According to Memorial Health System,the restriction placed on visitation at Memorial Hospital in Abilene has been lifted.

Visitation was restricted as a precautionary measure to protect the health of patients, visitors, and staff. The initial restriction had been in place since December 27, 2017 due to wide-spread illness in the community. That restriction was lifted on March 16, and then re-instated during the evening of March 19.

Although the prevalence of illness has decreased, Memorial Hospital asks anyone experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms to not visit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Final Legislative Forum Saturday

The third of three planned legislative issues public forums is scheduled for later this week in Sali...

April 18, 2018 Comments

Visitor Restriction Lifted at Abile...

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

USD 305 to Recognize Retiring Facul...

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

Kansas Wildfire Disaster

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Final Legislative Forum S...
April 18, 2018Comments
Visitor Restriction Lifte...
April 18, 2018Comments
USD 305 to Recognize Reti...
April 18, 2018Comments
Kansas Wildfire Disaster
April 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH