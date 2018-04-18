Visitor Restriction Lifted at Abilene Hospital

Visitor restrictions at the hospital in Abilene have been lifted.

According to Memorial Health System,the restriction placed on visitation at Memorial Hospital in Abilene has been lifted.

Visitation was restricted as a precautionary measure to protect the health of patients, visitors, and staff. The initial restriction had been in place since December 27, 2017 due to wide-spread illness in the community. That restriction was lifted on March 16, and then re-instated during the evening of March 19.

Although the prevalence of illness has decreased, Memorial Hospital asks anyone experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms to not visit.