Virtual Healthcare Presentation Planned

A public event will feature a virtual presentation hosted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on

upcoming changes to KanCare’s managed care organizations (MCOs).

OCCK will host the event. According to the organization, the special public event will be this Monday on Monday from

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at OCCK, Inc. 1710 W Schilling, Salina, KS 67401. The event is open to the public, and the OCCK building is fully accessible. Family members of KanCare participants are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the changes to KanCare, though attendance is not mandatory and will not affect any current eligibility or benefits.

To learn more, visit kancare.ks.gov/public-meetings.