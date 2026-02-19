Violence, Threats Prompt Arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday night after fighting with law enforcement, and threatening to kill law enforcment and staff at Salina Regional Health Center.

Salina Police say at 7:45 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of N 10th in reference to a person refusing to leave property in the area. Officers located 38-year-old, Raymond Lawrence of Salina. Lawrence was under the influence of an unknown substance and was acting erratically.

Officers learned that Lawrence attempted to confront a person he did not know wanting to fight. No fight occurred and when Lawrence went towards the person he tripped and fell on his own hitting his head on the ground.

As officers were speaking with Lawrence he spit on an officer, and yelled he was going to kill the officer. Officers placed Lawrence under arrest.

While Lawrence was being walked to a vehicle, he kicked an officer. Medics were called to check on Lawrence’s injuries and transport him to the hospital. In the ambulance, Lawrence again spit on an officer.

While at the hospital, Lawrence attempted to kick hospital personnel, and also threatened to kill hospital personnel.

Once Lawrence was cleared by the hospital he was transported to the Saline County Jail where Lawrence continued to be combative towards officers and jail personnel and threatened to kill jail personnel.

Lawrence was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to 3 counts of Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Threat, and Disorderly Conduct.