Vikings tame Lyons Lions

KSAL StaffFebruary 9, 2021

The Lady Vikings found out they were in a game as the 3-7 Lions came to play and SV had a narrow 17-16 lead after one quarter. Defense woke up and held Lyons to four second quarter points while scoring nine of their own to take a 26-20 lead into the locker room at the half. Both teams’ offenses picked up in the third quarter with the Vikings outscoring Lyons 16-13 to lead 42-33 heading to the fourth. A 10-7 SV advantage made the final 52-40. It was the 10th win for Larry VanDerWege’s Viking girls. Once again, balanced scoring was the offensive output with none in double figures but both Keira Mullen and Breanna Priddy scored nine each. Three players tallied seven apiece: Ellie Brumbaugh, Kerington Haxton, and Adrian Hazelwood. Smoky Valley held a 39-18  rebounding advantage.

Don Bengtson

