Vikings split yet again

KSAL StaffJanuary 29, 2021

This time, the Viking girls fell to the Clay Center Tigers as the Tigers took an early lead 9-5 in the 1st quarter, but caught fire in the 2nd quarter making it 33-13 at half. Vikings tried to chip away in the 3rd quarter but couldn’t overcome that 20 point deficit, and in the 4th quarter Clay Center put the pedal down and won 60-28. Edwards for Clay Center led the way with 27 points. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 13. Vikings fall to 8-5 on the year and will be at Hillsboro on Tuesday.

In boys action, Vikings raced out to a 12-2 early lead but Clay Center closed the gap 15-12 after one quarter. Vikings got some key scores late in the 1st half and ended up with a 25-20 lead at the half. In the 3rd quarter, the Vikings continued good play and took a 7 point lead, 39-32, and then caught fire in the 4th quarter winning it 57-38. Haven Lysell-Stewart led a trio of players in double figures with 14, Ryan Heline added 11 and Jake Lucas added 10. Vikings improve to 4-8 on the year and will be at Hillsboro on Tuesday.

