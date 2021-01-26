Vikings split with Celtics

Smoky Valley girls raced out to a 10-2 1st quarter lead and extended it to 22-13 at half. In the 3rd quarter, the Vikings kept the Celtics at bay, leading 30-23, and then in the 4th quarter a couple of McKinley Johnson 3-pointers got the lead to double figures 36-23, before the Celtics caught fire and closed the gap but the Vikings won it by 10, 45-35. Johnson led the Vikings with 13, Adrian Hazelwood added 11. Vikings improve to 7-4 and will be on the road Thursday at Hoisington.

In boys action, the Vikings held Hutch Trinity to 15 while scoring 15 of their own to end the 1st quarter in a tie, but Hutch Trinity started the 2nd quarter off on a 12-0 run and led 27-17 at half. They extended their lead to 44-24 after 3 quarters. In the 4th quarter, they got it to a 46-26 lead before the Vikings caught fire. Vikings went on a 15-1 run to close it to 41-47 before Hutch Trinity finished the game winning 52-42. Ty Miller led the Vikings in scoring with 11, Haven Lysell-Stewart added 10. Vikings fall to 3-7 on the year and will be in action Thursday at Hoisington.