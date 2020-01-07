Vikings split with Cardinals

The Smoky Valley Viking girls persevered tonight to open up the 2020 portion of the schedule winning 44-40 over the Hoisington Cardinals. Getting out to a 12-7 lead after 1 only to see the Cardinals take 22-21 lead at the half. The Vikings then came out on fire outscoring the Cardinals 10-0 to start the third quarter and then led 37-30 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter Hoisington had 7-0 run, closing the gap to 41-37, but the Vikings held on, with some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch by Kerrington Haxton to win the game 44-40. Haxton and Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings in scoring with 12 each. Breanna Priddy added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

In boys action, the Vikings raced out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and were up 24-13 midway through the second quarter before Hoisington got within one, 31-30 at the half. The third quarter saw Hoisington outscore the Vikings 12-8, making the score 42-38, Hoisington. The fourth quarter was a free-throw shooting contest, as the Cardinals made 13 of 18 and the Vikings only scored 6 out of 12. The final score was 61-55 in favor of the Cardinals. Bruster Bengtson led the Vikings in scoring with 12, Cade Schneider had 11 points.

With no game scheduled for this Friday, January 10, the Vikings will be in action on the road next Tuesday at Hesston.

Don Bengtson