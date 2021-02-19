Vikings split at Haven

Behind an outstanding second half defensive effort, the Smoky Valley girls opened up a tight game with the Haven Wildcats to win 32-21. The Vikings led 10-8 after one but Haven outscored SV 8-3 in the second to take an 18-13 lead to the half. A transition layup by leading scorer Adrian Hazelwood at the 3:33 mark in the third quarter got things tied at 18, and overall the quarter was an 11-2 Viking advantage to make the score after three 24-20 Vikes. Haven would only score one more point the rest of the way while Smoky Valley tallied eight to earn their 12th win of the year 32-21 on the road. Maguire Estill led the Cats with eight points while Hazelwood scored 12 points to lead the Vikings.

In a hard-fought boys’ game, Haven led the Vikings 10-9 after one quarter but SV would rally in the second quarter to take a 19-18 lead at the half. The Wildcats outscored the Vikes 11-8 in the third quarter to go up 29-27 heading into the final period. A dry offensive start to the fourth doomed Smoky Valley as they were unable to score until 4:00 left in the game. They continued to scrap and battle but fell 41-34 to Haven in Haven. Haven improves to 13-4 on the season, and Smoky Valley is now 6-12. Darby Roper led the Cats with 17 points while Benaiah Yoder chipped in 11. Haven Lysell recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Smoky Valley.

The boys play a makeup game at home on Monday vs. Lyons and both teams have their regular season ending game at home on Tuesday against Pratt.

Don Bengtson