Vikings Girls Win a Thriller in 2OT; Boys Fall

In Girls action another quick start saw the Vikings girls get out to a 9-3 lead before Hesston cut it down to a 9-5 lead after the first quarter. Hesston then took a 11-9 lead mid-second quarter before the Vikings ended up taking the lead 20-15 at the half. The third quarter saw the Vikings biggest lead of the game 27-20 before Hesston rallied to cut it 27-23 after three. A tense fourth quarter saw Hesston outscore the Vikings 10-6 to force overtime. In the first overtime the Vikings got the first 4 points to lead 37-33 only to see Hesston tie the game at 38-all. The Vikings took a one point lead with under a minute left to go, Hesston then had two free throws to win it but only made 1 and the game with to a second overtime. In 2OT a big three by Kerington Haxton gave the Vikings a lead they would never surrender, their defense held Hesston without scoring and the Vikings went onto win it 44-39. Improving their record to 4-0 on the year and will be home to face a very talented Halstead team Friday. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 15 points, Kerington Haxton added 12.

In Boys action the #1 ranked Hesston team showed why they were #1, racing out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter. The Viking defense then slowed them down and basically played even with them the rest of the way, losing by the score of 52-26. Joe Osowski and Ryan Heline each had five points for the Vikings. Friday the Vikings will look for their first victory of the season when the Halstead Dragons come to town.

Don Bengtson