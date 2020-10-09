Vikings Fall to the Beavers In Another Close One Out West

What started off as a slow offensive game, ended up coming down to the wire in a neck-and-neck battle.

Just over 3 minutes into the game, the Scott City Beavers started off the scoring early with a 35-yard Jace Thomas touchdown run. What ended up being a 7 play, 64 yard scoring drive, was capped off with an extra point right through the uprights by freshman kicker, Brady Welker.

The rest of the first half turned out to be completely dominated by the two defensives.

The second half got off to a rough start for the Vikings as they couldn’t put it together on their first offensive possession, followed by the Beavers marching down the field, getting it as close as 1st and goal, from the 6 yard line. The Vikings defense came up huge, pushing Scott City back to the ten yard line, and allowing no more, as they had to settle for a 21 yard field goal, by freshman kicker, Welker.

The Vikings found an extra gear late in the third quarter. They marched down the field, completely shredding the Beaver defense, going 12 plays, 70 yards, all capped off by a Kade Blanchat 27 yard touchdown run. The Vikings added to their drive with a 2 point conversion pass from Jake Lucas to Haven Lysell-Stewart. This brought the Vikings within 2, putting the score at 10-8, favoring the tough Scott City team.

After a big stop on defense, the Vikings came back rolling, with a 10 play, 65 yard drive, finished off with a 23 yard, Jake Lucas touchdown run. The Vikings were successful again with another 2 point conversion pass from Jake Lucas to Kade Blanchat. With 2:56 left in the ballgame, the Vikings took a 16-10 lead.

The Beaver offense was not done though, as they took it 82 yards, on 13 plays, to tie things up at 16 all. The freshman kicker, Welker, came through once again and put Scott on top, 17-16, with another point after kick.

With only 22 seconds left in the ballgame, the Vikings simply ran out of time. A great ball game out in western Kansas ended up landing in the Scott City direction, as they pulled out the huge, 17-16 win on a beautiful Friday night.

The Vikings take on a tough opponent at home, next Friday night, in the 5-0 Southeast of Saline Trojan football team.