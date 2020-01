The Sterling Blackbears started off the game hot and didn’t ever look back in defeating the Smoky Valley Vikings by the score of 57-35. Leading 32-13 at the half the Blackbears outscored the Vikings 19-9 in the 3rd. Facing a running clock the Vikings did outscore Sterling 14-6 in the 4th. Trey Kennedy led the Vikings with 7. Wilson for Sterling had a double double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Vikings will turn around and play Russell in 2nd round action Tuesday afternoon.

Don Bengtson