Vikings Corral Mustangs on Senior Night

KSAL StaffOctober 25, 2019

Smoky Valley used the energy of Senior Night to propel them to a big 42-21 victory over Rock Creek. Following an opening drive score on a 15 yard Charlie Killingsworth to Brooks Whaley touchdown pass capping a 4:15 drive to go up 7-0, the Vikings got their offense rolling. Smoky Valley went 68 yards in 14 plays capped by a Raleigh Wilson 4 yard run to take the lead 8-7 following the 2 point PAT. Rock Creek countered with a quick 1:41 drive in 4 plays with a 49 yard Killingsworth to Whaley touchdown pass, the second of the night. Rock Creek led 15-7. The ensuing drive saw the Vikings counter quickly on a 59 yard Trey Kennedy scamper to bring the Vikings within 1 point at 14-15. Following a Mustang punt, Smoky Valley struck quickly again on a 60 yard Andrew Peters run to go up 22-15 at the half. Smoky Valley opened the second half on a 10 play 53 yard drive, aided by a 4th down penalty on Rock Creek, capped by a 5 yard Kennedy run to go up 28-15. Rock Creek followed with their only 2nd half score by going 4 plays, 61 yards capped by a 19 yard pass from Killingsworth to Zenger to cut the Viking lead to 28-21. Smoky Valley wrapped up the 3rd quarter by sticking one more in the end zone on a Jake Lucas to Brandt Heble 21 yard TD pass to move the lead to 34-21. The Vikings added one more insurance touchdown on a 34 yard Raleigh Wilson run with 2:12 left in the game to get the final score to 42-21. Smoky Valley was led by a trio of seniors, Trey Kennedy with 145 yards on 24 carries, Raleigh Wilson with 133 yards on 21 carries and Andrew Peters with 78 yard on 4 carries. The Vikings moved to 2-6 on the season and will host a game next Friday in Lindsborg.

Don Bengtson

