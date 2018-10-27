Salina, KS

Vikings Cage the Cardinals 43-6

Don BengtsonOctober 26, 2018

Smoky Valley opened bi-district play by defeating the Cheney Cardinals 43-6 in Lindsborg.

After a scoreless first quarter the Vikings opened the scoring in the second on a Lane Schrag 5 yard run set up by a 45 yard burst by Tim Lambert. The 2 PAT was good and the Vikings led 8-0.

Later in the second quarter, following an Andrew Peters interception, the Vikings marched 74 yards in 9 plays culminating in a 2 yard Cort Elliott run making the score 14-0. Smoky Valley then dominated the 3rd quarter controlling the ball for over 10 minutes.

Smoky Valley scored on a Raleigh Wilson touchdown run to open the quarter, then followed that with a Tim Lambert 21 yard run and finally a Lane Schrag 35 yard pick six to make the score 37-0 after three.

In the fourth quarter Tim Lambert again found pay dirt on a 16 yard gallup making it 43-0. Cheney then added a late Kauy Kuhn 1 yard run for the score making the final 43-6. Smoky Valley had five interceptions on the night. The Vikings outgained the Cardinals 409 yards to 176.

Tim Lambert also had a career best rushing night with 23 carries and 226 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Next up for the Vikings will be a rematch with the Hesston Swathers next Friday at Anderson Stadium in Lindsborg, Smoky Valley won the earlier game in Week #4, 28-0,  but expect a much improved Hesston team next week.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

