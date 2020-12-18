Viking Girls’ Perfect Record Ends; Viking Boys Win a Blowout

In girl’s action a close first quarter ended with the Vikings leading 8-7 but Halstead came back and took a 1-point lead 19-18 at halftime. Then in the third quarter Halstead erupted for 20 points while holding the Vikings to only four points to take a commanding 39-22 lead after three quarters. The fourth quarter was pretty even with Halstead outscoring the Vikings 15-13 for the 54-35 victory. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 10, Ellie Brumbaugh added 9.

In boy’s action it was all Smoky Valley. They raced to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and extended it to 45-7 at the half. In third quarter the Vikings outscored Halstead 19-4 and they went on to win it 75-11. Jake Lucas led the Vikings in scoring with 22 points, Haven Lysell added 10 points and 7 boards. 11 different players scored for the Vikings. Smoky Valley will be off until January 12 when they have a rematch at Halstead.