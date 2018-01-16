Salina, KS

Viking boys fall in Sterling tournament opener

KSAL StaffJanuary 16, 2018

Smoky Valley dropped a close match up with SE of Saline Tuesday night in t he opener of the Sterling tournament. Tied at half 23 all. Tied after 3 at 37 all SE of Saline got key free throws making 7 of 9 to hold off the Vikings late charge. Cole Brumbaugh knocked down 2 triples in the last minute but Nick Reinerts running 3 with 4 seconds left would not go and the Trojans came away with a 55-51 victory. Ben Weldy Salina Ortho player of the game had 16 points 6 rebounds to lead the Vikings Reinert had 12 and Brumbaugh 9.

Vikings will face the Lyons Lions Wednesday afternoon.

Don Bengtson

