VIDEO: Zoo Maintaining Land with Controlled Burn

The Rolling Hills Zoo arranged a controlled burn with a Saline County non-profit organization, to maintain and tend land.

On the morning of Monday, March 31st a portion of the Zoo’s 165 acre land was burned to improve grass life and promote ecological health. Horticulture Manager and Secretary Treasure for the Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association (SHPBA), Gerrett Morris tells KSAL News the goals for the controlled burn were to eliminate woody encroachment (an increase in the density, cover and biomass of woody or shrubby plants) and to improve pasture.

SHPBA is the non-profit organization that assisted the Zoo in conducting the burn. President of SHPBA Paul Finnell stated they help provide the manpower, equipment and knowledge of what it takes to successfully execute a controlled burn.

“We help landowners with prescribed burns, so there are no accidents and we are all able to contain the burn” said Finnell.

Finnell commented that new grass life would appear fairly quickly after the burn takes place. Controlled burns also help to produce a higher protein content in grass.

Morris mentioned with the spring season in full swing, the burn helps to get rid of Callery/Bradford Pear trees which are common to appear during this time of year. These trees are known to reduce biodiversity.

The Rolling Hills Zoo conducts two-year rotations of performing burns throughout the land. Controlled/prescribed burns usually occur in the fall or spring seasons.



Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: