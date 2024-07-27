VIDEO: You Betta’ Run What’ya Brung

Custom cars were showing off their style and speed to a packed crowd on a beautiful Friday night.

From 4:00pm-dusk in the midst of KKOA weekend, crowds were astonished with how fast these cars went on the runway, near Markley Road.

The races were a 1/8 of a mile long against whoever was bold enough to put their vehicle to the test. Trucks, sedans and even dune buggies competed at Run What’ya Brung.

Oakdale Park in Salina is the place to experience classic car culture this weekend. Over 2,000 custom cars are in town for the 44th KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

On Saturday, KKOA will showcase their “Show and Shine” at Oakdale Park from 9am-5pm.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is planned for Saturday night. It will feature Trent Smith, portraying a young Elvis, and his band. The concert will be at 8:00 in the theatre at the Temple in Downtown Salina.

“Show and Shine” in the park will continue on Sunday 9am-2pm.