VIDEO: Wind Storm Roars Through Salina

Brief but intense wind preceding a squall line of severe thunderstorms early Monday morning caused significant limb, tree, and utility pole damage across Salina.

A squall line of thunderstorms passed over much of Central Kansas. It roared through the Salina area at around 1:30 in the morning. The gust front leading the way produced wind in excess of 70 miles per hour in the city of Salina.

Sunset Park suffered significant damage. Several trees, power poles, and numerous limbs and branches were down. Crews arrived early to get the park cleaned up enough for Memorial Day ceremonies which were scheduled for later in the morning.

There was also significant damage in several neighborhoods. Along Frost Street a large tree, and power pole was down across the street. Downed power lines draped vehicles and homes.

Salina Police tell KSAL News there were no reports of injuries.

The City of Salina has established a a limb drop off location for Salina citizens. It is located off Markley Road, south of Dean Evans Stadium. It is for Salina private citizens only, not for commercial use.

