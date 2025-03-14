VIDEO: Wind Causing Issues

Wind gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour is causing some visibility issues across Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both directions of I-70 between Goodland and Oakley because of blowing dust and multiple crashes blocking the roadway.

U.S. 40 between Sharon Springs and Oakley is also closed.

Motorists are advised to delay non-essential travel until conditions improve.

There are also wildfires in Cowley and McPherson Counties.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.gov, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

This is Trooper Seth on Hwy 40 just east of Sharon Springs. He and other troopers are responding to several crashes on this highway. Again, Highway 40 between Oakley and Sharon Springs is closed. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/XYMaBNZNjt — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 14, 2025

Video via Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper on Hwy 40 just east of Sharon Springs.

Photo of Interstate 70 between Colby and Goodland