VIDEO: USD 305 Releases Safety Message

The Salina USD 305 school district released a safety message Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, as the school year draws to a close, Dr. Jim Hardy, superintendent shared a message for parents, guardians and community about:

Family ties and connections between people as powerful tools.

Importance of see something, say something.

False alarms and spread of misinformation.

Role of social media.

“As parents, we understand how this topic of our student’s safety makes all of us anxious and can be frustrating,” stated Hardy. Through the 2014 bond, the Salina community provided controlled entryways, emergency communication systems and more in our schools. Even beyond facilities and drills, Salina Schools leverage increased staffing of counselors and social workers to work closely with students and families. Support from the Salina Police Department includes highly trained school resource officers.

“We are fortunate that Salina cares deeply about its students,” added Hardy. “We are all in this together.”