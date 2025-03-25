VIDEO: Unseen Work Getting Noticed

There was hard work that took place in setting up The Mid-America Farm Expo and it is getting noticed.

The Tony’s Pizza Event Center were willing to share a timelapse video with KSAL News, of parts of the two-day transition from Equifest of KS to The Mid-America Farm Expo. According to General Manager Ian Groopman, he said it took about 17 hours to complete the transition.

Once Equifest of KS was officially over on Sunday, dirt operations put in 5 hours of work to remove all of the dirt in the arena. Then on Monday, it took roughly 10 hours to powerwash and scrub the arena. Moreover, it took an additional 2 hours to move in all of the farm equipment for the expo.

“I think everyone who contributed would really appreciate their work getting noticed, because it is not easy” said Groopman.

The Mid-America Farm Expo begins Wednesday, March 26th 9am-5pm. The expo will continue through Thursday, March 27th 9am-5pm and ends on Friday, March 28th 9am-2pm.

Video Courtesy of Tony’s Pizza Event Center: