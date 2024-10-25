Trick-or-Treating in Spooky Salina

The Salina Police Department (SPD) and downtown businesses gave out treats to children and families.

Many businesses in downtown came together and handed out candy for families as they strolled through the sidewalks.

SPD hosted their annual Cops and Costumes event in front of their station. Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News they enjoy keeping the trick-or-treat effort with Salina Downtown. He says its an important event for SPD in serving the community.

Both SPD and Salina Downtown trick-or-treat events occurred from 4pm-6pm.