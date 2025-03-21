VIDEO: Safe Haven Baby Box Established in Salina

Two years of perseverance, compassion, care and prayer helped land the 327th Safe Haven Baby Box in Salina.

On Friday, March 21st Salina City Commissioners, Fire Department and community members gathered to celebrate the initiation of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Salina Fire Department, Station No.1.

The Baby Box is a safe and compassionate option for mothers in crisis, who are unable to care for their newborns.

It all started two years ago when Full Spectrum Doula and Childbirth Educator, Tiffany Moss learned on social media that a child had been killed. She then started to search for solutions to ensure the safety of children and by doing so, Moss discovered the Safe Haven Baby Box website. Moss started to research more and contact city officials.

Moss was able to get a hold of former Salina Fire Department (SFD) Chief, Tony Sneidar. They discussed about establishing a baby box in the city and Sneidar advocated for it. She also pitched the baby box idea to Salina Commissioners. Commissioner Bill Longbine supported and advocated the process of establishing the baby box when he was Mayor. Former City Manager, Mike Schrage also assisted the process of the establishment.

With the support of the SFD and the City of Salina, Moss attended online meetings and sessions to learn the step-by-step process of finalizing a baby box.

Now on Friday, March 21st the SFD has officially established the Safe Haven Baby Box. Current Fire Chief Shane Pearson sought and assisted the completion of the baby box.

“Anybody has the ability to do something big. We need to live with open hearts and eyes that meet the needs of others. May we have the courage to step out on faith, by helping individuals carry their burdens” said Moss.

Moss stated that Salina is a convenient spot for surrounding areas and states like Colorado and Nebraska, who do not have a Safe Haven Baby Box at the moment. She explained that she understands the vulnerable space that people are in who cannot support their child.

Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey and her team travel around the country to distribute baby boxes at fire stations.

“So many people help contribute towards the baby box and I hope a mother knows that her baby will be taken care of” said Kelsey.

If someone wishes to give up their child to a baby box, all they have to do is go to Salina Fire Station No.1 and drop off their child inside the box. Once the individual does so, the door locks from the outside.

The baby will be in a climate controlled box, which protects the child. An alarm will sound off inside the fire station and firefighters will secure the baby. They will then transport the baby to the nearest medical facility.

Whoever has left their child in the baby box, their name remains anonymous.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is now available to be used, free of charge at the Salina Fire Department, Station No.1 on 222 W. Elm St.

For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes go to https://www.shbb.org/



Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: