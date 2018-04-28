Salina, KS

VIDEO: Revealing River Festival Insider News

Todd PittengerApril 28, 2018

Organizers of what is billed as a “Sensory Feast” are out spreading the word about the 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival.

Festival 2018 highlights include 20 new art-show and demonstration artists, stunning site-specific Art Installations plus the fun Artyopolis kid’s area with make-and-take crafts and other activities.

Seven new food vendors offer fare including Philipino lumpias in 10 flavors, fried ravioli, designer hotdogs, flavored funnel cakes and more.

Grace Peterson  and Stacy Ash from Salina Arts and Humanities sat down with Rocking M Media News Director Todd Pittenger for a segment of the “Your City in Action” at the Salina Media Connection television studios. They revealed a little “insider news” about River Festival 2018 art, entertainment, food and more.

“Your City in Action” is hosted by Pittenger and broadcast periodically on Salina Media Connection . It is also available online.

 

 

