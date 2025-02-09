VIDEO: Protestors Gather a Second Time in Salina

Dozens gathered for a second time in an effort to have their voices heard.

On Sunday afternoon, a crowd assembled on S. 9th St. to demonstrate just a week after a protest that occurred in downtown Salina. Two groups stood on each side of the street as they chanted and held signs. Cars passing by honked and cheered, or voices opposition.

Organizer Shelby Hermosillo and others expressed their opinions on immigration, LGBTQ, and women’s rights.

Hermosillo’s husband, Alonso Hermosillo also helped orchestrate both protests. The protest lasted for several hours, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News