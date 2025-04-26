VIDEO: “Prairie Prophecy” World Premiere

The stars were out Saturday night in Salina for the world premiere of a feature-length documentary film starring a Salina native who has dedicated his life to ecology and sustainability. “Prairie Prophecy” features the life, and life’s work of Wes Jackson.

Hundreds of people gathered to be the first to see the much anticipated film, which began production in the summer of 2023.

“Prairie Prophecy” takes viewers into the mind of the visionary Jackson, who is a leader international sustainable agriculture. He helped found the Land Institute in Salina, and the regenerative agriculture movement.

“Prairie Prophecy” Executive Producer Kelly Sallaway told KSAL News Saturday night was the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people.

Many who were part of the project, including Wes Jackson, were also part of the world premiere Saturday night which was held at the Stiefel Theatre. A red carpet arrival preceded the debut of the film. Afterwards, there was a question and answer session with those involved.

Sallaway says following the world premiere in Salina, screenings are planned across the country. By April of 2026, “Prairie Prophecy” will debut on public television.