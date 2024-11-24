VIDEO: Parade Lights Up Downtown

It was a bright end to an unseasonably mild day of holiday fun in Downtown Salina Saturday. With the temperature at 51 degrees one of Salina’s biggest holiday traditions, the 33rd Christmas Parade of Lights concluded the day.

It was a day full of laughter, candy cane smiles, warm sunshine, and warm hearts.

Events began bright and early with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Frosty Fun Runs.

In the afternoon downtown was bustling, with multiple holiday themed activities. Among other things the Smoky Hill Museum hosted its annual holiday open house, Immanuel Lutheran Church presented a live nativity, and there were pictures with Santa, cookies, and treats.

New this year to the holiday festival was a Holiday Farm and Art Market at the City Lights Stage area.

Of course, the main event was the Parade of Lights. A large crowd lined both sides of Santa Fe as brightly lit floats, trailers, and vehicles of all sizes and shapes paraded by. There were plenty of colorful holiday-themed costumes as well.