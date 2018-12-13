VIDEO: New Troopers Ready to Hit the Highway

A group of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits raised their right hand, took an oath, had their badges pinned on, and officially became troopers. Class #58, the newest class of Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina Thursday afternoon.

Throughout their time at the training academy in Salina the recruits went through classroom and practical training. They learned accident investigation techniques, testing of impaired drivers, and Kansas laws and statutes among many other things.

The recruits practiced car stops, trained at the firing range, learned defensive tactics, and other critical training components that they will need to incorporate as they are on their own out on the road.

Retired Kansas Highway Patrol Col. David Hornbaker delivered the graduation. He explained how family plays a major part in the agency. From this new class of troopers three of them have cousins who are in the patrol an one of them is the daughter of a patrol captain.

Among other things, the Col. also challenged each new trooper to “go out and make a difference.”

Special guests at the event were members of KHP Recruit Class #5, who are marking 50 years since their graduation.

Class #58 began 23 weeks of training at the academy in Salina back on July 11th with 34 recruits. The 24 who persevered and graduated Thursday afternoon will now enter the field training phase of the program at their assigned locations.

New officers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A (Kansas City Metro/outlying area)-4 new troopers

Johnson/Wyandotte County-3

Leavenworth County-1

Troop C (North Central Kansas)-2 new troopers

Lincoln County-1 Riley County-1

Troop D (Northwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Norton County-1

Thomas County-1

Troop E (Southwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Finney County-1

Ford County-1

Troop F (South Central Kansas)-6 new troopers

Reno County-1

Sedgwick County-5

Troop G (Kansas Turnpike)-3 new troopers

El Dorado area-2

Topeka area-1

Troop H (Southeast Kansas)-5 new troopers

Allen County-1

Coffey County-2

Crawford County-1

Woodson County-1