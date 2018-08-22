VIDEO: New Bishop Ordained

A new Bishop is leading the Salina Catholic Diocese. The Most Reverend Jerry Vincke was ordained and installed as the 12th Bishop of the diocese during a holy ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina.

The ordination came as part of a Mass. Following the reading of sacred scripture, the ordination began. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Archbishop of Kansas City, Kan., ordained Vincke as a Bishop.

As part of the ceremony, to begin the Mass a letter of appointment from Pope Francis was read and then displayed.

Later, the Litany of Saints was sung while Bishop Vincke was prostrate on the floor of the cathedral. After the litany, all bishops present came forward and put hands on the new bishop invoking the Holy Spirit upon him. The main consecrator then anointed him with holy chrism oil. The Book of the Gospels was held over his head while the prayer of consecration was delivered.

After the consecration was complete, a ring was placed on Bishop Vincke’s ring finger, a miter on his head and a staff/crosier in his hand. He was then led to his chair and seated upon it. Finally all bishops present come forward and offer a kiss of peace to the newly ordained bishop.

After the ordination the mass continued with the new bishop officiating.

The 54-year-old Bishop Vincke is a native of Michigan. He was appointed the bishop of Salina following a three-year assignment as pastor of Holy Family Parish in Grand Blanc, Mich. (a suburb of Flint, Mich.). Bishop Vincke is the ninth of 10 children born to Fidelis and the late Henry Vincke.

The Diocese of Salina is comprised of 26,685 square miles in Kansas. It has a total population of 337,072 of which 44,369 or 13 percent are Catholic.