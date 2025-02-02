VIDEO: Making Their Voices Heard

A large crowd gathered in Downtown Salina Sunday afternoon to make their voices heard.

Alonso Hermosillo and his wife Shelby worked together to organize the event. Alonso tells KSAL News with everything that’s happening in our country right now, he felt compelled to do something.

Shelby tells KSAL News she is fighting for those groups right now who are losing their rights, including women, immigrants, and the trans and LGBTQ community.

The group, several hundred people strong, gathered outside the Temple in Downtown Salina, then peacefully marched north on Santa Fe, on the sidewalk on both sides of the street. They held signs, waved flags, and chanted.

The group stopped at the corner of Santa Fe and Iron, where they spread out on all four corners to demonstrate. They sporadically cheered when passing vehicles honked.

Shelby tells KSAL News a similar event is being planned for next Sunday afternoon, and by mid-week she will have more details.

