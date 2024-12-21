VIDEO: Large Attendance for Christmas Brass Choir

A large number of brass choir performers and a broad audience gathered together celebrate the Christmas cheer with beloved carols.

On Saturday the Salina Area Christmas Brass Choir filled with musicians from across the area, collaborated in a musical performance held at the Salina Central Mall.

Director/Conductor Steven Lueth said they only rehearsed once, 3 hours prior to the concert. The brass choir included horns, trumpets, trombones, euphoniums, and tubas, along with percussionists. Musicians from Kansas, Iowa and Oklahoma participated in the concert.

Participants not only represented their city and state, but also college students representing their schools such as:

Barton CC

Kansas Wesleyan University

University of Kansas

Kansas State University

Sterling College

Fort Riley Army Base musicians appeared as well.

Assaria Lutheran Church Pastor, Jim Strasen recited, Luke 2:1-14 from the Bible prior to the final song.

The Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir concerts will return next December 2025.