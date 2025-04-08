Unknown Suspect(s) “Jackpots” Two ATM’s

Salina authorities are searching for the suspect(s) who “jackpotted” cash from two ATM’s.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, April 7th Great Plains Federal Credit Union in Salina reported two ATM’s in different locations were hacked. Allegedly, unknown suspect(s) gained access to each of the ATM’s at 605 S. Ohio/2061 S. Ohio and illegally downloaded a software into the machines. The suspect(s) then stole an unspecified amount of cash from the machines.

Feldman stated, the suspect(s) used a criminal technique called “jackpotting” that is common in the country.

“Jackpotting,” is a common criminal practice that alters ATM mechanisms and is typically done by inserting malware, causing the machine to dispense cash to unauthorized users.

The investigation is ongoing.