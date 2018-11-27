VIDEO: KWU Coyotes Re-Writing History

At Kansas Wesleyan University, they are changing history so often lately, they are starting to run out of erasers.

Last Saturday, KWU updated Coyote football history – again – with a first-ever quarter-final game that moves the team one step closer to the national championship game. The team already has gone farther in the NAIA national playoffs than any previous squad in the school’s 132-year history.

And they are at it again Saturday. After last week’s 43-40 thriller over Dickinson State University, the Coyotes move on to the semi-finals. All it takes now will be a win over Benedictine College and they are off to the championship game in Florida on Dec. 15.

The team is now 13-0, the highest win total in school history. The Coyotes also set regular season records for scoring (612) and most points in a game (83). They scored 49 points in a quarter against Ottawa and 69 in a half against Friends, both NAIA records. It just doesn’t seem to end for this team of dedicated, talented student athletes.

So once again, the No. 6 Coyotes return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against the No. 7 Benedictine Ravens from Atchison, becoming a true Kansas showdown.

Tickets are $5 with a student ID, or $15 for adults. They can be purchased at www.kwu.edu/boxoffice.

The game can be heard on the radio. Voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman will have the play by play, like he has every game for the past two years, on the radio on FM 104.9 – KSAL FM and also online at KSAL.COM.

The game can also be seen on HD livestream at www.kwucoyotes.com. The fee is $9.95.

Voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman with the winning call on Saturday.

An unforgettable day featuring an unforgettable team. The Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are on to the NAIA semifinals! Can’t wait for one last call in this booth this season. Yes, I threw Jay Sanderson’s down dial in the air, broke Daniel Flemming’s hand on the high five, and maybe ruined ears on the scream, but hard to contain excitement with this bunch. Posted by Patrick Strathman on Sunday, November 25, 2018

The Coyotes celebrates following their first playoff win.