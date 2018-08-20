Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 59 °

VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets the Dogs Out

Todd PittengerAugust 20, 2018

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park let the dogs out Monday evening. Or to be more accurate, let the dogs in for one final swim

After closing for the season over the weekend, the water park opened Monday evening for one final swim, the annual “Pooch Plunge”.

The event proved popular, with a large crowd of people enjoying the last swim of the summer with their best friend, their dog.

Only owners and their dogs were allowed in the water. They were able to swim in the wave pool, the lazy river, and the children’s swim  areas.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This is the 9th year in a row for the event.

Kenwood Cove is now closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2018.

 

 

 

It's the final swim of the year at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park – City of Salina.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Monday, August 20, 2018

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets the Dogs O...

Salina's Kenwood Cove water park let the dogs out Monday evening. Or to be more accurate, let the do...

August 20, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: In Support of Vanessa

Top News

August 20, 2018

Double Fatality in Rural Dickinson ...

Kansas News

August 20, 2018

Seeking Projects in NW Kansas for t...

Kansas News

August 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Double Fatality in Rural ...
August 20, 2018Comments
Seeking Projects in NW Ka...
August 20, 2018Comments
Suspected Dogfighting Rin...
August 20, 2018Comments
$7K Golf Cart Stolen
August 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH