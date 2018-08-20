VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets the Dogs Out

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park let the dogs out Monday evening. Or to be more accurate, let the dogs in for one final swim

After closing for the season over the weekend, the water park opened Monday evening for one final swim, the annual “Pooch Plunge”.

The event proved popular, with a large crowd of people enjoying the last swim of the summer with their best friend, their dog.

Only owners and their dogs were allowed in the water. They were able to swim in the wave pool, the lazy river, and the children’s swim areas.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This is the 9th year in a row for the event.

Kenwood Cove is now closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2018.