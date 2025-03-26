VIDEO: Indoor Pickleball Facility Now Open in Salina

You can get in on the fun with the fastest growing sport in America, as an indoor pickleball facility is now open in Salina.

Salina Smash has opened its doors to the public with 4 full-sized pickleball courts on 1820 S. 9th St. Unit B. General Manager Josh Gardner tells KSAL News, he plans on adding a 5th court in the future.

Gardner commented that people can participate in leagues during specific times and dates. The following leagues are:

Women’s league, every Monday (6pm-8pm)

Co-ed league, every Tuesday (6pm-8pm)

There will also be a men’s league starting next Thursday, April 3rd from 6pm-8pm. Each league costs $30, which covers six weeks of play for the participant. There is no need to make reservations or teams for these leagues.

For regular play, prices do vary depending on which court you play on. Courts #1-#2 are $38 per hour and courts #3-#4 are at a discounted price of $25 per hour.

Starting next month, lessons will be available for anyone who wants to step up their pickleball game. According to Gardner, he plans on bringing professional pickleball players to teach the lessons.

Gardner also stated that tournament/competitive play will occur sometime in the future.

“I hope people are encouraged to come and just have fun. This is available for all ages and it’s great if you are looking to get a good cardio workout in” said Gardner.

Days and Hours of Operation:

Mon-Thurs (4pm-8pm)

Fri-Sat (10am-11pm)

Sun (10am-8pm)

To make a reservation or to learn more, go the Salina Smash Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572141885437



Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: