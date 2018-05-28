VIDEO: Honoring, Remembering on Memorial Day

A large crowd of over 100 strong gathered on a hot Memorial Day that felt more like summer than spring in Salina to remember, and honor, those who have died so that we might all be free.

Following brief cemetery services at Gypsum Hill Cemetery and at Roselawn Cemetery, events culminated with a large gathering at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Salina Mayor Karly Ryan was the featured speaker. He was joined by his wife Jody, who brought flowers to leave at the war memorial. The Mayor spoke about the history of Memorial Day, and what it means to he and his family.

Among those attending the event was a former joint chief of staff, 95-year-old Bill Keeler. Keeler is a veteran of World War II, The Korean War, the Cold War, and the Vietnam war. When he retired, he was one of the joint chiefs of staff. Keeler told KSAL News that one of he was proud to be at the Memorial Day evening in Salina. One of his most vivid memories from his military career was when he got the order to start sending American soldiers to Vietnam.

The Salina ceremony also included a moment of silence, a 21 gun salute, echoing “Taps” played by two trumpeters, and “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes.

As the ceremony concluded an announcement was made about the Saline County War Memorial. A veteran’s committee has been formed, and for the first time in a number of years commemorative bricks which will be installed at the memorial will soon be available for purchase.

