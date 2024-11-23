VIDEO: Giving Away Groceries and Goodwill

Hundreds of volunteers were up bright and early Saturday morning, ready to giveaway 800 carloads of free groceries. There was a massive line of vehicles as the Ark Church Salina hosted its 7th annual grocery giveaway.

The giveaway was a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They were not asked for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

Vehicles through the line received a substantial amount of food including:

Ground Beef

Chicken Nuggets

Potatoes

Corn

Green Beans

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Pizzas

Other Assorted Food Items

A large crowd of vehicles were gathered, some of which had been waiting for hours, when the giveaway began. The first vehicle was in afternoon by late Friday afternoon.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.