A fire badly damaged a home in the Ottawa County community of Culver late Tuesday morning.

Witnesses tell KSAL News the front portion of the home, located at 205 Main Street in Culver, was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The family was able to escape without injury. Several pets might not have survived the fire.

Officials were investigating the possibility the fire was started by the careless use of fireworks.

Photos and video by Nate Willard