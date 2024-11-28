VIDEO: Fifth Serving of Thanksgiving To Go

For the fifth year in a row, the largest prepared Thanksgiving meal in Salina was the same, but different. Volunteers handed out 1,000 meals Wednesday evening.

What was the same was the Salina Salvation Army, partnering with Applebee’s, the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis, the Salina Country Club, and a dedicated group of volunteers again provided a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

What was different…the meal was served in the evening the day before Thanksgiving.

Just like the last several years, the Salvation Army provided the meal as a drive thru carryout from its facility in north Salina.

A long line of vehicles stretched for several blocks, each slowly driving by and receiving up to four meals which included turkey with all the trimmings and dessert.

While the event was scheduled to begin at 4:00 in the afternoon, a long line of vehicles lined up early. The first vehicle was in line at 10:30.

Right at 4:00 Lieutenant Luke Hursh opened things up. The community-wide event attracted a very wide range of people, including some homeless who walked thru. Vehicles of every make, model, and size drove thru.

The Salina Salvation Army has now been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the community for over two decades.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE