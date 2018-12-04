VIDEO: Dole Pays Respects To Bush

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was among those paying respects to the late President George H.W. Bush.

As Bush was lying in state in the Capitol Rotund Dole was helped out of his wheelchair so he could stand and salute Bush’s flag-draped casket.

Dole and Bush were decorated World War Two veterans. Dole lost the use of his right arm after being seriously injured in the war.

The two tangled in the 1988 presidential campaign. Bush won the Republican nomination and went on to serve one term as President.

Dole, a native of Russell, was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 but lost the election to President Bill Clinton.