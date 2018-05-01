VIDEO: Damaging Tornado Touches Down

Damaging severe weather rolled through Kansas Tuesday night, dropping tornadoes and large hail.

Hail larger than baseballs fell in some areas, while tornadoes prompted warnings in several area counties including Ellsworth, Lincoln,Russell, Ottawa, Dickinson, Clay, and Cloud.

A large tornado in Ottawa County caused damage. Power poles were snapped, and power lines were down across some roads, including K-18 Highway. In the area of N 60th and Buffalo Roads there was damage to a couple of structures. On Frontier Road in Ottawa County an abandoned house caught fire.

In Saline County, on Brookville Road a shed was damaged, with one part of the roof blown off and a portion of a wall down.

A semi jack-knifed on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County causing both eastbound lanes of the road to be closed while first responders worked the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More severe weather is possible on Wednesday across the area.