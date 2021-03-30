VIDEO: Crews Battle Wildfires

Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2021

Wildfires are continuing to break out in Kansas.

First responders on Monday battled a large fire in Reno County, and another fire near the Saline / Ellsworth County line.

An Air Tanker was assisting at the wildfire in Reno County. Air Tanker T95 is contracted under the Kansas Forest Service to supplement resources when requested by local authorities.

No structures were burned, no injuries were reported, but officials asked for voluntary evacuations in some area.

The largest fire was in Reno County. It burned at least 600 acres as crews from Reno, Harvey Sedgwick, Rice and McPherson counties worked to contain the blaze.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Considers Medical Marijuana

Kansas could soon legalize medical marijuana. A Kansas House committee has advanced a measure tha...

March 30, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Crews Battle Wildfires

Top News

March 30, 2021

FEMA Offering COVID Funeral Aid

Kansas News

March 29, 2021

Anniversary of First Local COVID Ca...

COVID-19 Top News

March 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Considers Medical ...
March 30, 2021Comments
FEMA Offering COVID Funer...
March 29, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Students Win Video...
March 29, 2021Comments
11th Most Wanted Arrest
March 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices