VIDEO: Crews Battle Wildfires

Wildfires are continuing to break out in Kansas.

First responders on Monday battled a large fire in Reno County, and another fire near the Saline / Ellsworth County line.

An Air Tanker was assisting at the wildfire in Reno County. Air Tanker T95 is contracted under the Kansas Forest Service to supplement resources when requested by local authorities.

No structures were burned, no injuries were reported, but officials asked for voluntary evacuations in some area.

The largest fire was in Reno County. It burned at least 600 acres as crews from Reno, Harvey Sedgwick, Rice and McPherson counties worked to contain the blaze.